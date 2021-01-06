Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,128 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,281% compared to the typical daily volume of 299 call options.

NYSEARCA:EPI opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,472,000 after buying an additional 426,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,390,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 603,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 63,970 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 18.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 439,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 319,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

