Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,573 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 470% compared to the average daily volume of 1,153 call options.

Shares of SM opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $875.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 5.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 243.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth $164,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

