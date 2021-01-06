Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,960 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical volume of 3,026 call options.

Shares of KE stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. KE has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $96,441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in KE in the third quarter worth about $503,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,840,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. China International Capital assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

