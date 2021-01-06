Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 17,486 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,221% compared to the average daily volume of 1,324 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 151,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,888. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

