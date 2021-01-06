STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Raised to $46.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.49.

Shares of STM opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,781 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

