STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €35.00 by Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.75 ($43.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €32.05 ($37.71).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €32.02 ($37.67) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.25. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

