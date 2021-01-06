Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 73.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 179.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

