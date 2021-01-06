Steem Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $65.46 million and $4.09 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,135.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.21 or 0.01225164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045227 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00199256 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001562 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 412,323,915 coins and its circulating supply is 395,349,821 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.