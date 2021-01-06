Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.24

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.24 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 53365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

