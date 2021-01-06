State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.59.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT traded up $4.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.63. 3,674,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.34. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

