StarTronix International (OTCMKTS:STNX) vs. Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Financial Survey

StarTronix International (OTCMKTS:STNX) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StarTronix International and Cogent Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTronix International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cogent Communications $546.16 million 4.95 $37.52 million $0.76 75.36

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than StarTronix International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of StarTronix International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares StarTronix International and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTronix International N/A N/A N/A Cogent Communications 3.60% -17.36% 4.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for StarTronix International and Cogent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StarTronix International 0 0 0 0 N/A Cogent Communications 0 5 2 0 2.29

Cogent Communications has a consensus target price of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.07%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than StarTronix International.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats StarTronix International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StarTronix International

StarTronix International, Inc. develops an integrated computing and communications hardware and software platform for the home PC and the small office home office (SOHO) marketplace. Its StarScreen System is an Internet platform that is used by the company’s direct marketing Internet resellers and their customers to provide one-button push access to the Internet for the user. It integrates a desktop computer and either fixed or wireless telephones and intelligent handsets into a complete computing and communications solution for the home PC and small business user. This system features a preorganized Internet menu system enabling on-line banking, bill paying, e-mail, home shopping, video conferencing, and other value added services. The company was formed and incorporated in Delaware as a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Express Communications, Inc. and later the company absorbed Gold Express. StarTronix was previously engaged in the mining and natural resources business.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of Â’last mile' access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and offers voice services. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 2,801 buildings and on-net services to 1,767 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

