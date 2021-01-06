Stantec (NYSE:STN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Get Stantec alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Stantec from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stantec from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Shares of STN opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. Stantec has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1186 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Stantec by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after buying an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stantec by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 223,554 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Stantec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,006 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stantec by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,522,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 146,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Stantec by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.