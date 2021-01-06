Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.05

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 410430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$383.22 million and a P/E ratio of -24.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.80.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post 0.4667918 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

