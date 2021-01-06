Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.80.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $203.89 on Tuesday. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.71.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.01, for a total transaction of $984,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $984,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,889,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,749 shares of company stock valued at $12,879,849 over the last ninety days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,143,000 after acquiring an additional 42,105 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,363,000 after acquiring an additional 501,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 191,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

