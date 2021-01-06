Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Shares Gap Down to $74.65

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.65, but opened at $71.20. Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) shares last traded at $75.20, with a volume of 676,088 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC upgraded Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

Get Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.43 million and a PE ratio of -27.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.79.

In other Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 12,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £4,680 ($6,114.45). Also, insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,310 ($3,018.03). Insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,000 over the last three months.

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) Company Profile (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.