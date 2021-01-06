Stably USD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,183.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002910 BTC on popular exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $532,235.76 and approximately $27,183.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00041347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00318672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.