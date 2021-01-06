Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT Set at €64.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

Get Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) alerts:

STM stock opened at €56.60 ($66.59) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €59.28 and a 200-day moving average of €50.55. Stabilus S.A. has a 12-month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 12-month high of €63.50 ($74.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.