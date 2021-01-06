Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €61.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

Shares of STM opened at €56.60 ($66.59) on Tuesday. Stabilus S.A. has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1 year high of €63.50 ($74.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of €59.28 and a 200-day moving average of €50.55.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

