Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €61.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

Shares of STM opened at €56.60 ($66.59) on Tuesday. Stabilus S.A. has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1 year high of €63.50 ($74.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of €59.28 and a 200-day moving average of €50.55.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

