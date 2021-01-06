St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.59. 225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50.

St Barbara Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STBMY)

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

