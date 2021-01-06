SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.58.

Several brokerages have commented on SSRM. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pi Financial increased their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory John Martin sold 9,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.27, for a total transaction of C$248,050.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$681,582.44.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) stock traded down C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.38. The company had a trading volume of 854,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,025. The stock has a market cap of C$5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$12.12 and a 1 year high of C$33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.59.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

