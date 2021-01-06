SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 385 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 385 ($5.03).

SSPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective for the company.

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 340.60 ($4.45) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 333.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 253.86. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. SSP Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 694 ($9.07).

In related news, insider Mike Clasper purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £100,130 ($130,820.49).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

