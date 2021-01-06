(SREN) (VTX:SREN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of (SREN) (VTX:SREN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 89.70.

SREN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a CHF 91 target price on (SREN) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 81 target price on (SREN) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 target price on (SREN) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 93 target price on (SREN) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

(SREN) has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

