Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Truist

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SQ. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.24.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.11. 415,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,727,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.42 and its 200-day moving average is $165.09. The stock has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.81 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $243.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,198,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,846 shares in the company, valued at $39,323,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $22,743,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,244,825 shares of company stock valued at $251,202,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.