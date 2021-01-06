SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.90

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.90 and last traded at $110.19, with a volume of 9245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average is $84.86. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 104.39, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

