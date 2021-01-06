SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.90

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.90 and last traded at $110.19, with a volume of 9245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.59.
A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average is $84.86. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 104.39, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.
In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.
About SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.