Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.45 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

