Spence Asset Management Reduces Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Spence Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spence Asset Management owned about 0.14% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth about $147,000.

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.75. The company had a trading volume of 123,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,908. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11.

