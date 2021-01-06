Spence Asset Management Has $18.55 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Spence Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 5.4% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $18,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $433.73. The stock had a trading volume of 398,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Tyler Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

