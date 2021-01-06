Spence Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $333,656,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 798.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,657 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 275.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. 21,953,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,259,322. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

