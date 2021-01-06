Spectrum Trading 57.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $19,499.55 and $5,532.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 57.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.82 or 0.00463078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

