SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.74

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.74 and last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,039,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 43,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.