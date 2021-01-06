SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.07

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.07 and last traded at $109.06, with a volume of 65810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after buying an additional 264,714 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,079,000 after purchasing an additional 222,871 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,508,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,976,000 after purchasing an additional 168,831 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

