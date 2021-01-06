S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.71.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $328.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

