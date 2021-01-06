Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

