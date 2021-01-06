South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

SSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.16.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $385.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South State will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $167,166.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 548.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

