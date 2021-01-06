Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

