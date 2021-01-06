Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Receives $9.52 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE:SOI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. 409,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,302. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $396.19 million, a PE ratio of -874.00 and a beta of 2.17. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $36,498,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 261,999 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4,353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 247,558 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 243,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 178,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.