SolarCoin (SLR) Reaches One Day Volume of $826.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $826.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

