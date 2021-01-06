Solana Market Capitalization Achieves $97.78 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Solana has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. Solana has a market cap of $97.78 million and $43.51 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00006181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00042473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00036469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00333728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00025155 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 46,569,948 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Solana

