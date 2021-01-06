Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading Up 7.7%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $55.01. Approximately 2,439,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,077,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

