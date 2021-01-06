Sociall (SCL) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Sociall has traded 66.1% higher against the US dollar. One Sociall token can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Sociall has a market cap of $325,704.38 and $3.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00044325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00037402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.67 or 0.00334884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00025274 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall is a token. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

