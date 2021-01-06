Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

SMSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

SMSI stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,023.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

