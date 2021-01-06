Smith Barney Citigroup Lowers Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) to Neutral

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ALFFF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 125,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,557. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.
Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
