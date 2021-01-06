Smith Barney Citigroup Lowers Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) to Neutral

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALFFF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 125,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,557. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

