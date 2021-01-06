Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $85.00 at Oppenheimer

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $67.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,017.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $745,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,383.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,314 shares of company stock valued at $27,170,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,227,000 after acquiring an additional 638,896 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,947,000 after acquiring an additional 89,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,351,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

