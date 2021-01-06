SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.2 million.SMART Global also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-$0.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $980.02 million, a PE ratio of -565.14 and a beta of 0.87. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams bought 9,820 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

