SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.75-0.85 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.75-$0.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. 670,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $980.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

