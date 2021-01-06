SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.02 million, a PE ratio of -565.14 and a beta of 0.87. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,520.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,287,000 after acquiring an additional 111,343 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 658,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125,347 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SMART Global by 21.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 47,884 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,648,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

