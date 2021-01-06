SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.76

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 45558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLM. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,382 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 836.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,308 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,628,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 601,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 65.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,157 shares during the last quarter.

About SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

