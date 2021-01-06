Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.59

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.59 and last traded at C$27.43, with a volume of 81538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.77.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZZZ shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
The firm has a market cap of C$983.18 million and a P/E ratio of 19.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
In other Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Eric Solomon sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.80, for a total value of C$53,354.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,579 shares in the company, valued at C$763,138.20.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
