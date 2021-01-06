Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.59

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.59 and last traded at C$27.43, with a volume of 81538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZZZ shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$983.18 million and a P/E ratio of 19.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$242.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 1.9069216 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Eric Solomon sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.80, for a total value of C$53,354.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,579 shares in the company, valued at C$763,138.20.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

