Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.35

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVKEF shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 24.57%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

