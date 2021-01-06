SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 27.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $328,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $36,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of SJW opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

